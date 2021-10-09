Buhari: We Have New Equipment To Fight Any Form Of Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the country has received new equipment to fight any form of insecurity.

Buhari spoke on Saturday at the passing-out parade of the 68 regular course comprising officers of the army, navy, and air force, of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state.

The president, who expressed concern over insecurity, said he believes that the new equipment will contribute significantly to improving security in the country.

“As you are all aware, our beloved nation Nigeria is facing many security challenges at this period. We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration,” he said.

“I assure you that this administration will continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to eliminate all forms of violent crimes that are creating fear and anxiety among the citizenry.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that, we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries. These assets will be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country.”