Buratai: Fighting Insecurity Should Go Beyond Military

Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai has expressed that the country cannot rely on only the military to address security challenges.

Buratai spoke on Friday while presenting a lecture at the combined 24th, 25th and 26th convocation ceremony of the Modibbo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa state.

The former chief of army staff was, in February, appointed as non-career ambassador to the Republic of Benin Republic.

He stated that there also needs to be development in the north-east to address insurgency in the zone.

“Any country that does not ensure the development of its people would have security challenges,” he said.

“We should not rely on the military option as the only way to resolve our security challenges. We must address the ideological, economic, social, and political factors.

“My recent diplomatic foray has further sharpened my views on the urgent need for military, as well as non-military solution to the lingering and needless conflict.”