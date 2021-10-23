‘Case Still In Court’ — Secondus Asks PDP To Suspend National Convention

Embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has asked the party to stop the preparation for its national convention, pending the hearing of his case in the court of appeal.

He made this request in a letter dated October 21, 2021, and addressed to the PDP through Tayo Oyetibo, his counsel.

Secondus stated that the party had been served a notice to maintain status quo pending the determination of the final appeal.

“We act for the appellant in the above captioned matter, Prince Uche Secondus, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), prior to the institution of suit number PHC/2183/CS/2021, and wish to bring to your attention the following facts,” the letter reads.

“On 23 August, 2021 one Mr Ibeawuchi E. Alex and four others jointly instituted Suit No PHC/2183/CS/2021 at the high court of Rivers state, Port Harcourt judicial division against Prince Uche Secondus and the PDP as defendants.

“On 10 September, 2021, the high court of Rivers state delivered its judgment in the suit whereby Prince Uche Secondus was, inter alia, restrained from performing the functions of the office of national chairman of the PDP.

“An appeal has been filed and entered against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt judicial division.

Also Read: Makinde Denies Plans To Dump PDP, Join Presidential Race

“In addition, an application on notice has been filed in which Prince Uche Secondus is seeking, inter alia, the following orders.

“An order of injunction restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, the 6th respondent herein, whether by itself, its officers, servants, agents and or representatives from holding or conducting its national convention scheduled for 30th and 31st October, 2021 or any other date, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.

“An order that the parties to this appeal, particularly the appellant/applicant and the 6th respondent (Peoples Democratic Party) shall maintain the status quo ante as at 22 August 2021, when appellant/applicant was occupying the office of national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, pending the hearing and final determination of this appeal.

“The application has since been served on you and other respondents in the appeal. Notwithstanding the service of the application for injunction, it has come to the notice of our client that the PDP and its officers continue to prepare to hold the national convention on 30 and 31 October, 2021.

“Having been served with an application seeking to restrain the holding of its national convention pending the determination of the appeal filed by Prince Uche Seconds, the PDP would be embarking upon a collision course with the court if it proceeds to hold the national convention before the hearing and determination of the application.

“Should such contumacious conduct of holding the national convention before the hearing and determination of the application be embarked upon by the Party however, we shall not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against all national officers of the party that are responsible for such conduct of contempt of court.

“Quite apart from the fact that such contumacious conduct would impinge on the integrity of the party, we would on our part, swiftly take steps to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to nullify any decision, action or step taken at such convention.”