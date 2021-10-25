Celebrate Our Troops With Pride, Buhari Urges Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to celebrate the military with pride.

He lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for maintaining peace, unity and stability in the country, urging Nigerians to celebrate them as the pride of the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement, on Monday.

Adesina revealed that President Buhari gave the charge at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal launch.

The annual event was held to appreciate the gallantry, sacrifices and accomplishments of veterans of the first and second world wars, peace support operations and internal security operations in Nigeria.

At the event, the President paid tribute to veterans who devoted most of their active lives to securing the nation and the world, particularly those who paid the supreme sacrifice.

He said, ”Our country’s efforts at nationhood since independence have been challenged by civil strife, civil war and much uprising and violent agitations.

”However, in spite of all these, the country has remained united and the resolve of the citizens for unity remains unshaken.

”The exploits of our Armed Forces to maintain peace as well as their disposition to the unity of Nigeria have contributed in no small measure to our stability.

”We must therefore celebrate them as the pride of our country. Our faith in our Armed Forces remains unshaken and as a government, we will do all within our powers to ensure that our Armed Forces are motivated to perform optimally.

”They have time and again demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, courage, loyalty and commitment as they grapple with the daunting challenges of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”