Celebrities Are Human Beings First – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Leo Da Silva has made a case for celebrities who are in the public eye.

According to the reality TV star, celebrities are human beings first before being famous and should not be held to a high moral standard.

In his words:

“I dislike people who judge others because they are not in the public eye even when they do the same thing. You will judge people for showing their love, meanwhile your own partner no too love you. Na manage dem dey manage you. Celebrities are human beings first before being famous. Fame does not reduce or increase the fact that they are human beings with flesh and blood. If you are looking for an idol, go to the British museum. Focus more on mentors.”

