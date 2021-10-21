“Celebrities Should Stop Using #EndSARS For Their Promotional Game” – Samklef

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, alias Samklef, has slammed celebrities who have been using the #EndSARS protests for promotional purposes.

The music producer cum US-based blogger took to his Twitter page to tweet thus, “But Lagos State government do show and some of your celebrities go the show now. Activists by day, government padi by night. Celebrities should stop using this end SARS for their own promotional game. How many of them visited the family that died?”

Read Also: “Brymo Is Sick,” Samklef Weighs In On 2face, Brymo Clash

Samklef also charged Nigerian youths to change their mindset and begin to see the people in government as public servants instead of worshipping them.