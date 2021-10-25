Charley Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa shares the messages & death threats she’s received from homophobic Nigerians

CHARLY Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa recently disclosed the messages and death threats she’s received from homophobic Nigerians after she revealed how she and her partner plan to have kids.

Dewy, who opened up on her sexuality in 2020, announced that she was a lesbian, said would adopt a child or consider fostering when she marries her partner.

After her revelation, she began getting hate mails from Nigerians and she shared some of them on Instagram together with her response to them.

