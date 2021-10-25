Charly Boy’s Daughter, Dewy Slams Follower Who Told Her To Change Her Sexuality

Popular veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa, has released her exchange with a follower who told her to change her sexuality.

The openly lesbian daughter of Charly Boy released the exchange she had with a follower who told her that she is too beautiful to be a lesbian.

The follower wrote, “So you want to get married to a woman!”

Dewy Oputa replied her, “So you want to get married to a man!”

The follower replied, “Yes, because that’s how it should be. Not the other way around ma’am. I kind of like you so much. You are beautiful. And I can’t decide for you but I wish!”

Slamming the follower, Dewy Oputa wrote, “Decide for me? Nobody decides for me but me. And it’s my life darling, carry your cross, let me carry mine. No dey drink panadol for another person headache.”

Read Also: “Why I Chose To Be A Lesbian Shouldn’t Be Asked In 2021” – Charly Boy’s Daughter, Dewy Oputa