“Cheat On Me With Sense And Use Protection” – Actress Moyo Lawal Tells Future Hubby

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has expressed her position on dealing with a cheating partner.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the curvy actress said she doesn’t see anything wrong with having a cheating partner.

“Yes, I can forgive and take back a cheating partner. In fact, I don’t see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don’t come and be pretending that you are “one holy than thou ” or neglect your duties. Just cheat on me with sense and use protection,” she said.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress said that she has realized that doing the right thing has no reward.