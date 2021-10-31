Cheat on me with sense and use protection – Actress Moyo Lawal tells her future husband

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal says she doesn’t see a man cheating on her as a big deal.

According to her, her man should just ensure he cheats on her with “sense” and use protection. She shared this thought in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

“Yes, I can you forgive and take back a cheating partner. In fact, I don’t see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don’t come and be pretending that you are “one holy than thou ” or neglect your duties. Just cheat on me with sense and use protection.” she said