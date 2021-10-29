Cheating Is Legalized For Men In Our Society – Nwachukwu

Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has bemoaned the excuse society gives for men who are found cheating on their wives.

According to the movie star, it is unfair that men are permitted to cheat on their wives while women are not permitted to do same.

Esther Nwachukwu went on to tell men to stop cheating on their wives or stay single if they are not ready to be faithful.

In her words, “I don’t understand the way cheating is being legalized for men these days. Whenever a man cheats, he feels like he is right because he is a man. Then the society starts begging the woman to stay because men are meant to make mistakes. Hello! Men are meant to make mistakes but women are not meant to make mistakes?”

