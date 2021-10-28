Clearly you are not part of my mates – BBNaija’s Angels slams troll who compared her to Maria

Big Brother Naija star, Angel has fired back at a troll who compared her to co-reality show star, Maria.

Angel was dragged into an exchange after she tweeted about dancing on a yacht in heels while it is moving.

The troll who commented, told her that it is pathetic that she is dancing on a yacht while her mate, Maria just bagged a $300k deal.

Reacting to this, Angel stated that the troll is clearly not her mate too because she should have also been bagging deals.

