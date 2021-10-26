Committee On Corporal Punishment In Kwara Arabic School Submits Report

The 11-person committee set up by the Kwara State Government to investigate the corporal punishment meted to some Arabic school students in Ganmo has submitted its report.

Presenting the report to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday, chairman of the committee and former Grand Kadi of the state Justice Idris Haroon said their recommendations included an appeal to the government to immediately set up the Arabic Board to regulate the activities of Arabic and Islamic schools.

“One of the most important recommendations which the committee wants Your Excellency to pay attention to is the reconstitution of the Arabic Education Board as the immediate solution to most of the problems confronting Arabic Schools in the state,” he said.

The Committee said it frowns at the magnitude and manner in which the punishment was carried out at the Arabic school and said steps must be taken to ensure that corrective measures are moderate and better implemented.

Justice Haroon commended the government for its proactive measures on the development, saying the committee was “inaugurated on the 15th day of October, 2021, commenced sitting immediately up till the 24th day of October, 2021. Altogether, the Committee had 13 sittings; nine sittings at the Conference Hall, Kwara State Ministry of Energy, Ilorin, one at the premises of Misbaudeen Arabic School, Ganmo, and three in other places within the community. In the course of the sittings, the committee interacted with the Management, Staff and students of the school. It also held sessions with the parents/guardians of the affected students and some members of the host community.”

The Governor, for his part, commended the committee members for accepting the call to serve the people of the state.

He said the government will study and implement the report for the benefits of the society, including the setting up of the Arabic Board.

He said the government understood the delicate nature of the issues involved, hence “we chose to invite experts in the field to look into the issue. We are glad that within the very short period you have come with your report. The government will diligently look into your report.”

Members of the committee were: retired Justice Idris Haroon (chairman); Hon. Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; Prof. Hamzat Abdulraheem; Prof Badmus Yusuf; Prof. Ali Agan; Dr. Mohammed Ghali Alaya; Dr. Saudat AbdulBaqi; Hajia Balikis Oladimeji of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN); Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe; and Dr AbdulHameed Sanni (Secretary).