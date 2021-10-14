Convention: PDP Extends Sale Of Forms For Aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the sale of nomination forms for national officers in the October 30 to 31 national convention, from the earlier announced date of Friday, October 15, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

As such, the last date for the submission of duly completed forms has also been extended from Saturday, October 16 to Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who doubles as secretary, national convention publicity sub-committee, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, he said: “The date for the screening of aspirants for various national offices has also been adjusted to Wednesday, October 20, 2021, while Screening Appeals, to consider appeals arising from the Screening Exercise, is now scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021.

“Please note that the date for the National Convention still remains Saturday October 30 – Sunday 31, 2021.

“All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our great party are by this statement guided accordingly.”