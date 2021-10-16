Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Mompha’s Luxury Watches, Others

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 11 high-end designer items confiscated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha.

The items – five luxury sunglasses, five luxury wristwatches, and an iPhone 8 – were seized from Mompha when he was arrested by the EFCC on October 19, 2019, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The glasses Dsquared, Tomford – TF586, Cartier – B17C76B, Montblanc – MB0045S, and Louis Vuitton- Z1186E, while the watches are Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Audemars Piguet, Audemars Piguet – J46220; XY Hublot – 1321920; and an XY Hublot- 924206.

Justice Lewis Allagoa granted the order of interim forfeiture on Friday after hearing an ex-parte application argued by EFCC counsel, Chinenye Ugwoke.

He ruled that the order subsists pending the EFCC’s investigation of Mompha and his company Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, both listed as respondents in the suit.

Since November 2019, Mompha and Ismalob Global Investment have been facing 14 charges bordering on allegations of laundering N32.9 billion.