COVID-19: Rather Than Living In Fear Or Doubt, Get Vaccinated — Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has expressed that he will get vaccinated against the coronavirus for the sake of preaching the gospel globally.

Speaking at his church’s monthly Holy Ghost convention on Friday, Adeboye said he has never told anyone not to get the vaccine.

“I never said to you ‘don’t be vaccinated’, you have never heard that from me,” he said.

“Rather than living in fear or doubt, get vaccinated. If you believe that getting vaccinated would put your mind at rest, then go ahead.

“If there are nations in the world that say I can not come to preach the gospel there because of vaccination, I will do anything for Jesus Christ.

“If vaccination is going to hinder me from doing the work that God has called me to do, if they ask me to get vaccinated 10 times, I would be vaccinated.”