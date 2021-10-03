Cross Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo, alias Cross, has been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on the grand finale night, October 3rd, 2021.

The exit of Cross has left Liquorose, Pere, and White Money in the top three finalists to battle for the grand prize of 90 million naira.

Anambra State-born Cross got into the finals after Emmanuel selected him as the Deputy Head of House in the penultimate week.

Read Also: BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’ve Never Spent More Than 2 Weeks With My Mum – Cross

Cross got on stage with Ebuka Obi Uchendu and told him that he wanted to be top three even though he knew that he was not going to win.

Describing Angel, he said that she is a darling.