Daddy Freeze Slams Sonia Ogiri Over Brymo, 2face Clash

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has slammed actress Sonia Ogiri in a clapback post on his Instagram page.

Ogiri had come for Freeze on Instagram, slamming him for reacting to Brymo’s post about 2face.

The actress queried Freeze’s sense of reasoning and mandated him to focus on criticising pastors and leave others including Brymo alone.

Freeze has, however, responded to the actress. “My response was clearly directed to Brymo, not to members of a coven of frustrated homosapiens and subliterate pillocks, looking for online carrion to sink their putrid fangs into. My message was clear, so if you find it confusing, get a rewire for your head, because your brain don dey on ‘check engine’ light,” Freeze wrote.