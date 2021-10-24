Davido Spotted With Chioma Amid Breakup Rumours (Video)

Popular Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been spotted with his ex-fiancee and baby mama, Chef Chioma.

The former lovebirds were spotted at the close-knit party held to celebrate their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke’s second birthday.

At the party, the duo put their differences aside to give their son a befitting celebration.

The video of the party has been posted on social media and has attracted reactions from netizens.

@vivian___chidimma wrote, “But I can’t see the love in their eyes anymore.”

@yohsmallchopzandfood wrote, “I love this dude. Whatever it is – be a good parent. He knows this.”

@modulux_collections wrote, “Water suppose carry David gooooo as e no later marry this woman.”