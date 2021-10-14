Defection Rumours: I Won’t Return To Where I Was Pushed Out – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has stated that he has no intention of returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was pushed out.

Governor Obaseki gave the reassurance on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obaseki stated that as a politician of repute, his conscience would not allow him betray those who gave him shelter when there was a political storm.

He explained that he did not leave the APC on his own terms, but was forced out, an action which he says will not allow him to leave the People’s Democratic Party where he got support in his time of need.

“I think I’ve shown that I’m a politician with integrity and I have made it very clear that I didn’t leave the other party on my own, I was pushed out of the party, and someone else gave me cover, gave me an opportunity.

“It will not be the right thing to do to now leave who helped you, who gave you the umbrella in your storm, and then go back to the person who pushed you out.”