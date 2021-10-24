Doing The Right Thing Has No Reward – Actress Moyo Lawal

Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal, has stated that there is no reward in doing the right thing.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to announce her move to become a single mother because she has not gotten any reward so far from doing the right thing.

In her words:

“This sleeping alone thing. I’m not doing anymore jare last last. Single mother thing because doing the right thing has no reward jare,” she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress recently debunked the allegations that she sleeps around with men for money, stating that she is very decent.