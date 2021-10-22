Don’t Be Too Busy To Listen To Your Children: Betty Irabor Advises

Seasoned media executive, Betty Irabor, has urged parents to make their children their first priority and always listen to whatever they have to say especially at a time as this.

Betty Irabor made the appeal via a recent post on her Facebook page.

The 64-year-old philanthropist and media executive wrote, “Dear parents, whenever your child says ‘mum/dad I want to tell you something’, please step on your break, drop everything you’re doing and say ‘I am listening’. This is no time to be too busy.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the media executive dished out a piece of advice on marriage as she celebrated 37 years of her marriage to Soni Irabor. She wrote, “Listen! The fact that we hear so many negative news about married couples getting divorced every day doesn’t mean there are no true happy marriages out there either. “Forever after” just requires a lot of commitment, more open communication, empathy as well as Trust.”



Betty Irabor’s post