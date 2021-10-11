Don’t fight Fury – Comedian Funnybone begs Anthony Joshua

Popular Nigerian comedian, Funnybone has sent a message to former world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, and it is simply that the boxer should not fight with Tyson Fury.

Citing the way Fury beat Deontay Wilder some days ago, the humour merchant believes that AJ is no match for Fury.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the funnyman noted that once Anthony Joshua has a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk and wins, he should simply collect his championship belts back and head to Nigeria where he will be hosted.

He said, “Good morning, I do not know if anybody has AJ, Anthony Joshua’s number. I want to quickly talk to him as a brother and a friend. AJ please, I hope you saw the fight last night. Our ‘Edo brother’ Wilder, you saw what happened to him. I said let me beg you, please, you know you are our Ogun State brother too.

“Please, do not listen to Fury, don’t fight him. He is wicked. E dey find person to kill. Please after you win this boy that won you the last time, collect your belt and come back to Ogun State, come to Lagos and we will host you. No fight Fury o, e go whine you but no fight am.”.

