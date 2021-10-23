DSS Releases Two Igboho Aides After 114 Days In Custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the last two aides of embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, from its custody.

Those released include Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Amudat Habibat Babatunde (Lady K) who were held back in detention earlier in September when their colleagues were released.

Speaking on the latest development regarding the case, lead counsel to the Igboho’s aides – Pelumi Olajengbesi stated that the matter is still a subject of litigation.

He added that no further comments regarding the issue will be made for the time being.

In July, the DSS carried out a midnight raid of Igboho’s Soka house in Ibadan, Oyo State, and arrested 12 of the activist’s allies, whisking them away to Abuja, where they were kept in detention.

After a brief legal tussle in August, the DSS released 8 of the aides and then another 2 were released in September.

Those earlier released were Abideen Shittu, Abdullateef Onaolapo, Ayobami Donald, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Dikeola Ademola, Bamidele Sunday, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Tajudeen, Tajudeen Rinloye and Uthman Adelabu.