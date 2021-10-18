Eid-el-Maulud: Lawan Preaches Peace, Love, Tolerance

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

Lawan stated this in a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi.

He said the occasion should remind Muslims, and all people of faith, of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.

“Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as humans, people of faith and Nigerians.

“The Federal Government and the National Assembly will continue to work assiduously to create the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence and prosperity in Nigeria,” Lawan said.