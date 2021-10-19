Eid-el-Maulud: Remain Tolerant, Sanwo-Olu Urges Muslims

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud which marks the birthday of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

In his goodwill message, the Governor urged Muslims to emulate the life and good virtues of the prophet and also follow the path of peace for the sustainable development of Lagos.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Muslims On Maulud Naiby, Urges Them To Emulate Prophet Muhammad,’ signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), adding that Muslims should remain tolerant and continue to work in harmony with other religious denominations for a peaceful and violence-free society.

“He also advised Muslims to seize the opportunity of the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) to strengthen their love towards one another and make the society a better place by eschewing tendencies that could tamper with the unity and stability in the country.”