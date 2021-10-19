Eid-El-Maulud: Remain United, Steadfast, Gbajabiamila Charges Muslims

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Nigerian Muslims to remain united steadfast and continue living with their neighbours in peace.

The lawmaker made the call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, to celebrate this years’ Eid-El-Maulud on Tuesday.

He stated that the life and times of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) were worthy of emulation, hence the need for Nigerian Muslims to emulate him.

Gbajabiamila also called on Nigerian Muslims to continue to pray for the country and its leaders.

He said although the country is facing challenges at the moment, with prayers and unity of purpose, it shall overcome them.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerians to continue to be vigilant wherever they are as that would help in checkmating insecurity.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out stronger from the various challenges they are facing.