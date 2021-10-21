El-Rufai: Kaduna Has Been Asking FG To Declare Bandits As Terrorists Since 2017

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai has revealed that his government has been asking the federal government to declare bandits as terrorists since 2017.

While receiving a Q3 security report on the state on Wednesday, the governor stated that declaring bandits as terrorists would allow the military to “kill” them without worrying about international laws.

El-rufai stated that his government has written letters to the federal government, requesting that bandits be declared terrorists.

Also Read: Sokoto Killings: The Clock Of Your Ultimate Destruction Is Ticking, Buhari Tells Bandits

“We in the Kaduna state government have always aligned with the declaration of bandits as insurgents and terrorists,” he said.

“We have written letters to the federal government since 2017, asking for this declaration because it is the declaration that will allow the Nigerian military to attack and kill these bandits without any major consequences in international law.

“So, we support the resolution by the national assembly and we are going to follow up with a letter of support for the federal government to declare these bandits and insurgents as terrorists so that they will be fair game for our military. This is the view of the Kaduna state government.