El-Rufai: Strong Businesses Without Functional Political System Will Collapse

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that there is a disconnect between political and economic elites in Nigeria.

El-Rufai disclosed during a panel discussion titled ‘Mobilising for Political Economy’ at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#27) on Tuesday in Abuja

He stated that nation-building is a deliberate exercise, and everyone must work together to build a nation.

“I have seen a level of disconnect between the political and economic elite. We discovered that those in the economic class just want to do their business, make money and live in Banana Island,” he said.

“But however strong your business is, without a functional political system and competent public service, that business will collapse.

“There should be a level of consensus between the economic and political elite about what are the basic minimum and work on them continuously.

“We must come together and decide to build our nation — no one will do it for us. Our best and brightest must get involved in politics otherwise things will continue to grow worse.”