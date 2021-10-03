Emmanuel Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Emmanuel Umoh has just been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House.

This makes him the 6th finalist of the show.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur cum reality TV star got on stage with Ebuka Obi Uchendu and told him that he is surprised that he got this far on the show.

The Akwa Ibom State-born Mr Africa also spoke about his relationship with Liquorose in the house.

Emmanuel told Ebuka that he did not hear when Liquorose told him that she wish she had dropped him in week two.

He further said that the only way to find out if they might work outside the house is when they are both outside.