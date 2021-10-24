Empower Youths To Become Self-Reliant, Buni Tells Yobe Politicians

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has charged politicians in the state to empower youths to enable them to become self-reliant.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, disclosed this when the state’s political stalwarts from Zone B paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday.

He noted that empowering youths would accelerate economic prosperity and minimize restiveness.

“Political stalwarts, elites and appointees must invest in the youths through economic empowerment, and offering scholarships to those from indigent families, to give them a future and to take them away from social vices,” he said.