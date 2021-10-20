EndSARS: Falz, Mr Macaroni Announce Memorial Procession

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, and comedian Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, have announced a car procession to mark one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

Falz and Mr Macaroni on Tuesday took to their respective verified Instagram pages to make the announcement.

They both shared e-fliers of the car procession planned to hold on Wednesday, October 20 at Lekki Tollgate.

“In memory of those who died that day and those we have lost to police brutality, we will: drive through the toll gate from 8-10 am; blast our horns in unison as we drive through and wave our flags,” the information on the e-flier read in part.

They urged those interested in the car procession to stay guided and endeavour to stay in their vehicles throughout the procession and also stay in groups for safety reasons.

Sharing the e-fliers on their separate Instagram accounts, Falz and Mr Macaroni wrote, “It is impossible for us not to memorialize our fallen heroes. We will never ever forget.

“Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured and killed. We must never forget.”

“We’re rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harassment.

“We will stay in our vehicles throughout.”