EndSARS: NEC Asks Organisers To Reconsider Planned Protest

The National Economic Council (NEC) has advised organisers of the #EndSARS protests to reconsider their plan to stage any protest in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the protests.

The Council made the call on Friday in an advisory on public protests.

The Council led by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo stated that such a plan should be shelved considering the nation’s security situation.

“While appreciating the role of lawful peaceful protests in the advancement of public discourse under democratic governance, the National Economic Council (NEC) strongly advise those planning public protests across the country to mark the anniversary of the #EndSARS, to consider other lawful alternative means of engagement.

“This is because of the current security situation across the country and the possibility of such protests being hijacked by armed hoodlums and other opportunistic criminals to cause mayhem at such protest events and venues. Council, therefore, urges the organisers to reconsider their plan.