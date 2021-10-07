EndSARS: “Nobody Died At Lekki Tollgate,” Says Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has recently stated that no one died at the Lekki Tollgate during the End SARS protests on October 20, 2020.

Taking to her Twitter account, the self-proclaimed investigative journalist tweeted, “did anyone really DIE at #Lekkitollgate or we are just following a rhetorical bandwagon? I spent 6 mos investigating and no family had come forward with names. @CNNAfrica backed out of the judicial panel and everyone is mute. A year later nothing has changed. #EndSars.”

Olunloyo further replied tweets that countered her stance on the Lekki Tollgate shootings.

“Stop thinking like an illiterate. I fought and exposed the military of being there with shots fired. There was no massacre. #Lekkitollgate,” she insisted in a subsequent tweet.