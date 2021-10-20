EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has expressed that state governors, not the police are in charge of rallies.

Falana stated this on Tuesday at the commemorative lecture and public presentation titled, ‘One year after Endsars, 35 years after Dele Giwa and the quest to remake Nigeria’.

Ahead of the #EndSARS anniversary, the police have warned against protests planned in different states.

Commenting on the development, Falana stated that it is the right of Nigerians to protest without license or permit issued by the police.

He pointed out that state governors are vested with the power to “manage public meetings, rallies and processions” under the Public Order Act.