EndSARSMemorial: Your Efforts Won’t Be In Vain, Sam Adeyemi Tells Youths

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has commemorated with youths on the first anniversary of the alleged shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, which occurred during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

The clergy made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He urged Nigerian youths to keep pressing forward in their fight for a better future for the country and continent at large.

“Dear young Nigerian, we adults will not hold the stage forever, you own the future. Keep moving to fulfil the dream of a Nigeria and Africa that empower all without discrimination, creating political, economic, and cultural development. Your efforts will not be in vain, ” he wrote.

Adeyemi also advised the older generation of leaders to set aside prejudices, and create an atmosphere where potentials can be allowed to flourish.

“Those of us in the older generation need to think ahead about our legacy,” he said. “Africans have suffered a lot through history. We have a duty to rise above prejudice and selfishness, to create an environment where potential can flourish, and where leadership is accountable and poised for service.”