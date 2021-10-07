Enjoy Exclusive Access To The Latest Blockbusters On Glotv

The new Glo TV streaming app gives all Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers on the Glo Network the chance to enjoy exclusive access to original Blockbusters.

You can get to watch original Nollywood movies, comedy skits and other entertaining content as well as Bollywood and Hollywood movies which are exclusive to Glo TV!

Glo TV brings premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, shows, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos.

The service is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology and is accessible through Android, IOS and web platforms.

Visit www.myglotv.com to register!