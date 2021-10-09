“Even The Richest People Struggle” – Actress Lydia Forson

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has made a case for wealthy people who seem to be without any financial problems.

According to the movie star, even the richest people struggle too so people should stop feeling entitled to their money.

In her words:

“I need to understand where this sense of entitlement to other people’s money came from? There are people who are now committed to asking strangers for money everyday, not jobs oo, money. Like these people don’t have families or responsibilities of their own. Smh. We’ve all been down and out, and needed help sometimes; but to think that there are people who don’t have challenges of their own is beyond me. See even the richest people struggle sometimes oh.”

