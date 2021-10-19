Everyone Is Lying About Being Godly In Nigeria – Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi

Controversial gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has said that everyone in Nigeria is lying about being godly and spiritual.

The UK-based LGBTQ activist took to his Instagram Stories to share his opinion of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigeria is a country where the poor give money to the rich pastors while expecting God to double their money ten times more.

Bisi Alimi further wrote, “The rich pastors smile to the bank in a limo and the poor trek home hoping for a miracle. Nigeria, a country where everyone lies to everyone about how godly and spiritual they are and everyone knows that everyone is lying because no one is actually godly or spiritual.”

