Everyone is talking about the leaked Tiwa Savage tape but no one is talking about who the man is” – Jaruma

Popular Nigerian s3x therapist and entrepreneur Jaruma Kayamata, has reacted to the news of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape that is going viral on social media.

The controversial therapist who is always in the news for one controversy or the other, took to her Instagram page to ask a very pertinent question about the Tiwa Savage scandalous video.

In the video that went viral immediately it was leaked, the face of the man involved in the controversial video with the talented singer was not shown and this has gotten many Nigerians asking question about the identity of the man in the video.

Reacting to the viral video, the 28 year old said everyone is talking about the viral video but no one is talking about or revealing the identity of the man who was with Tiwa Savage in the video.