Ex-CBN Gov Obadiah Mailafia To Be Buried On November 5

The late former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia will be buried on November 5.

Recall that he died on September 19, 2021, at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada.

A former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has been named to head the Burial Steering Committee for the funeral programme.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam, on behalf of the BSC.

He said, “After a meeting of the committee held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Abuja, a funeral program was approved for Thursday, November 4, 2021, for service of songs/tributes at 5 pm, while the funeral service shall take place the following day Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11 am. Both events shall take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“Since the transition of Dr. Mailafia to eternal glory, religious, political, and community leaders, among others, have paid personal visits to the Abuja home of The Mailafia.

“The committee wishes to thank all those who have visited and sent condolence messages to the family.

“We thank everyone for identifying with the bereaved family and look forward to the scheduled funeral activities in bidding farewell cum paying last respects to Obadiah Mailafia.”