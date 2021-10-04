Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down In Global Outage

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook services are down for the majority of users. Several users have taken to Twitter to report an outage on these platforms.

At the time of writing this report, all three services were showing an error that is refreshing.

While WhatsApp isn’t sending or receiving messages, Instagram shows “couldn’t refresh the feed.” Similarly, the Facebook page takes forever to load.

Information Nigeria confirms that there are issues on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook platforms.

According to India Today, a Facebook spokesperson in a statement, said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

In a similarly worded statement, WhatsApp has taken to Twitter to acknowledge the outage, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

Facebook’s Twitter handle has now tweeted, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram’s official communication handle has also tweeted, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown.”