Fast Ahead Of My Arraignment, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Supporters

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has asked millions of his supporters to embark on a dry fast ahead of his arraignment.

Kanu is set to be arraigned on the 21st of October.

His counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who stated this on his verified Facebook page, also stated that Kanu was well.

Ejiofor stated Kanu asked him to tell his followers that he was in high spirits ahead of his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja next Thursday.

Also Read: Ifeanyi Ubah Wants Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Detention Revisited

He wrote partly, “Prominent among the falsehoods desperately championed by mischief makers is the trending subject that our dear client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been flown to China, and from China to Israel, and from Israel to Kontokatafi etc.

“We know the purveyors of this fake news and they are aware that their evil conspiracies are dead on arrival.

“Onyendu was equally amazed by the fake news that was making headlines on some social media platforms that he was asked to sign a document before regaining his freedom. This is total falsehood and he is urging his esteemed followers to please ignore this falsehood.

“Above all, our indefatigable client is strong and tenaciously holding firm in spirit. He is ready for the 21st October 2021 appearance in court. This date is sacrosanct and shall remain so.

“Thankfully, the Federal Government of Nigeria is fully aware of this date, and more compelling is the fact that the detaining authority has since over a month ago concluded every purported investigation into the matter.

“Hence, no plausible excuse will be available to them not to produce Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court come Thursday, the 21st day of October 2021. You must all see him live and direct on this date.

“Our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urges millions of his followers and supporters to continue to conduct themselves and carry on within the ambit of the law, as you all have always done. More striking and commendable is the fact that your solidarity has remained unshaken against all intimidating circumstance, and for this, he is deeply grateful.”