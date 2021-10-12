Fela Anikulapo-Kuti Instigated Reforms In Nigeria — Falana

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has stated that late legendary musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti used his voice to push for needed reforms in the country.

Falana stated this on Monday during the Fela Debates symposium themed ‘The National Question: Evolution or Devolution?’ held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Also Read: ‘Drop The Dangerous Plan’ — Falana Warns FG Against Emergency Rule In Anambra

He said, “Fela sang about ‘Sorrow, Tears and Blood,’ which spoke about torture by the police and the military. It was not until 2017 when the Anti-Torture Act was enacted by the National Assembly. Under that law, a police officer who tortures anybody shall be prosecuted and the penalty is 25 years in prison. We must thank Fela for that.

“Under the 1963 constitution, the government was not liable for any atrocity it committed against the Kuti family. However, that is no longer the rule. Under section six of the 1999 constitution, the government, whether federal, state and local, can be brought to book and taken to court. I want us to realise that these are reforms instigated by Fela and other forces in Nigeria.”