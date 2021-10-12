Femi Adesina: FG Making Progress On Insecurity — But People Mistake It For Stagnation

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, has stated that the federal government has recorded progress in the fight against insecurity.

He made this claim while speaking on Monday during an interview with Channels Television.

Adesina stated that anyone assessing the present administration should compare the current level of insecurity with what obtained in previous administrations.

“Government is always a continuum. One government may do well in some areas and not do as well in some areas, and it will exit and another government will continue,” he said.

“Can you compare the security situation today, as dire as it is, with 2015? You dare not. As at 2015, yes, it was only insurgency then but the way bombs went off like firecrackers in all cities of the country, can you compare that to today?

“So, it will be disingenuous for you to say that there hadn’t been improvement in certain areas in security. There are certain areas where the delivery is high — higher than some other areas. But for anybody to say it’s a complete failure, that will not be true.

“There were three main promises and it was expanded to nine priority areas. One, we will secure the country. We met an insecure country, we went at it and there was some stability, and after a while, it exploded again and it became hydra-headed.

“Insurgency was the main problem then, but banditry, kidnapping, cultism and all sorts of things came in. So, it’s a serious issue. But the government is working at it seriously. There is progress, but some people want to mistake it for stagnancy.”