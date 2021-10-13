FG Bars Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Work

The Federal Government has barred unvaccinated civil servants from work, with effect from December 1, 2021.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this at the national briefing of the committee in Abuja on Wednesday.

“With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions. An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process,” Mustapha said.

According to him, statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states while going up in others.

He said that the combined total for testing by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid diagnostic test (RDT) now stands at about 3.141,795m persons.