FG Deploys Technology To Fight Against Malaria

The Federal Government in collaboration with the malaria consortium have deployed technology to avert the diversion of mosquito treated nets in its efforts to combat malaria in the country.

National Malaria elimination representative Nkoyo Ogar disclosed this at the orientation of campaign Coordination network committee held at Sir Ahmadu Bello Hall, Dutse.

She said for many years, the Federal Ministry of Health and state Governments have been worried about the activities of some criminals who have been sabotaging the efforts to combat malaria through diversion of the treated nets.

Nkoyo explained that the Federal Government, therefore, deployed technology known as Cash and Asset Transfer(CAT) strategy in order to minimize the problem.

“Human beings have their own ways of doing things because no matter how you try to stop the stealing and diversion of the treated nets, they will create another way of doing it.

“That is the reason why technology was introduced that will help in improving the process.

“Each team for the distribution will have the device for registration, recording and locations of the beneficiaries will also be monitored from Abuja.”

She further revealed that the ministry in collaboration with security agencies will not hesitate to arrest anyone found guilty irrespective of his position.

Nkoyo said about 4,080,423 Insecticide mosquito treated nets will be distributed in Jigawa State which will commence on November 18, 2021.

Jigawa State coordinator Malaria Control Malam Bilya Haruna also urged the general public to cooperate with the distributors and used the Insecticide mosquito treated nets judiciously.