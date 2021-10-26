FG New Devious Trend Is Tagging Opposition Security Risk, Seizing Passports – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that Nigeria has never been badly governed as currently being done.

He alleged that the Federal Government is currently tagging opposition members security risk and seizing their passports.

Wike spoke at the opening of the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said, “Never in our political history has Nigeria been so badly governed and denied of good governance with the Federal Government woefully failing in its basic duties to provide for the wellbeing and security of its own citizens as we have experienced in the last six years.

“On a daily basis, the economic, social and political rights, including the rights to personal security, freedom of speech, association, dissent and peaceful protests, as well as the right to personal liberty are being violated with impunity by the present central administration and its security apparatus.

“The invasion on personal liberty has been brazen and indiscriminate, such that even judges of the superior courts, including Supreme Court justices, have in the recent past been victims of midnight assaults on their premises and subjection to unlawful arrests and imprisonments.

“Lately, the new devious trend is to tag security risks to innocent Nigerians and opposition elements and use the Immigration Authority to seize their international passports without a prior court order.”