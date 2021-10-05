FG Not Treating Bandits With Kid-Gloves – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that the accusation in certain quarters that it treats bandits with kid-gloves is ‘erroneous and misleading’.

The Minister stated this on Tuesday when he featured on the Nigeria Television Authority programme, “Good Morning Nigeria’’.

Speaking on the renewed onslaught against bandits on the programme, the minister stated that banditry is criminality with no basis on religion or ideology.

He said the approach of the federal government through the military in treating criminals is not to make a distinction between bandits and terrorists.

“I think we have been dancing around nomenclature, a criminal is a criminal whether it is a bandit or terrorist and the same measure is being meted out to them.

“That is why we find it ridiculous, the accusation that the federal government is softer on bandits than the separatists and other criminals. This is a fallacy, fake news and misinformation all into one, and this is the kind of divisive rhetoric being promoted by some naysayers,’’ he said.

Mohammed stated that it is senseless for the military to treat bandits, who are killing soldiers and policemen, with kid-gloves.

He added that the method of the military in fighting criminality through the land and air would not allow for any distinction between bandits and other criminals.

Mohammed said with the renewed onslaught against bandits and certain measures taken by the governors of the states where bandits are operating, they are winning the war.