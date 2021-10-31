FG Owes Ogun Over N300bn For Roads, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed that the Federal Government owes over N300 billion spent on the rehabilitation of federal roads across the State.

Abiodun lamented the deplorable conditions of most of the federal roads in the State and attendant hardships on residents, travellers, and motorists.

He said Ogun needs N13bn to reconstruct the failed portions of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway.

He made this known when he received members of Igbobi College Old Boys Association in his Oke Mosan office on Sunday.

Governor Abiodun stated that N75bn would be needed to fix the entire stretch of the road.

“The Federal Government is owing Ogun State over N300 billion for the various federal roads we have constructed so far.

“Concerning the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway, when the engineers were asked to assess the road, they put the cost of reconstructing the failed portions at about N13bn, while the sum of N75bn will be needed to reconstruct the entire stretch of the road. Our State does not have such amount of money,” Abiodun lamented.